Junior IT Technician (Durban) at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications· A or N certification or MCSE Experience· Service desk agent experience 1-2 years· Support Technician experience 1 – 2 yearsDesirable· Microsoft Windows support and installation 1 – 2 years· Peripheral SupportJob Related Knowledge Required· Service quality orientated· Process and process driven· Patient and diplomatic · Customer focused· Ability to follow instructions· Team PlayerAdditional Requirements· Must be available during weekends and after hours to attend to urgent IT issues that arise

Description

Job Description · Provide first line support where possible, and pass on to the appropriate person, department or vendor for resolution.· Adhering to company processes and procedures.· Respond to all calls received; keep staff/students informed of the status of logged calls, global problems or down time.· Maintain a professional image at all times.· Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals.· Continuous broadening of own technical, functional, and industry skills base.· Engaging in formal and informal knowledge transfer.· Performing related work as required.· Building good relationships with staff/clients.· Keep all relevant staff informed of any perceived trends, positive or negative, with regards to emails being received.· Update team leader or operations manager immediately of any unresolved issues, escalations and general issues. · Be able to diagnose hardware and software related issues relating to desktop support.· Ensuring that response times are kept within the parameters set in the SLA.· Reporting status to management – identifying problems and bringing them to the Managers attention with sufficient lead time to avert crises.· Perform administration duties and ensure documentation is updated and completed on time.

Desired Skills:

