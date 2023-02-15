Lisp Administrator

EE LISP Administrator

Bellville

Market Related

Are you looking at taking the next step in your career? Thinking of working for a large independent Collective Investment Schemes service provider where you can showcase your skills? Then take a moment, I’m speaking to you!

Is this you?

You’re not just any Investment Administrator, you’ve gone the extra mile and gained that rare and valuable experience in the LISP industry and this alone sets you above the rest.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You know how to add funds to LISP platforms and how to perform ongoing maintenance of accounts which includes doing reports, drawing up statements and requests on funds. You’ll be loading templates and send to the LISP contact with all the information needed to load the funds to the platform. You’ll be able to stay on top of the process and provide feedback within the time frames required. Section 14’s and Section 37’s is nothing new to you as you know how to manage the process from start to finish.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be working in a beautiful office park based in Bellville for one of South Africa’s leading collective investments schemes service providers. You’ll be backed by a well-known brand whose founder has made his mark in the industry. They are exceptionally client centric and this what has made them as successful as what they are. This is the type of company you’ll be proud to say you work for.

What you’ll need

To be successful in your application, you need to have 1 – 3 years’ experience as an Investment Administrator with solid knowledge of LISPs or you’ve gained experience with Section 14’s and 37’s. An investment related qualification would be advantageous and you need to have Advanced Excel skills where you are comfortable doing Pivot tables and V-look-ups. Only EE candidates can be considered.

What you’ll get

You will be working for a renowned Collective Investments Scheme service provider, you will receive a market related salary and gain valuable experience and knowledge from one of the best in the industry.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Meghan on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to m (dot) [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Section 14

Fund administration

CIS

Section 37

Excel Advanced

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

