Our client in the Financial Services Industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Management Information Systems (MIS) Administrator.
Purpose of role
– Report Writer
– Management Information system designer and implementer.
– Database management (ET-QV L-SQL).
– Internal Management information reporting.
Requirements:
- Appropriate qualification required.
- 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity.
- Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analyzing data.
- Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong excel skills), MS SharePoint, QlikView or QlikSense, nPrinting, Power BI (Microsoft) and SQL.
Responsibilities:
- Head office-based role.
- Build and maintain a process where all regions & users are using common systems and reports.
- Report Writing – builder, maintenance, reports A-Z, creating, maintaining, amendments, quality assurance, distribution.
- Support users across the branch network.
- Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview/nPrinting– multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications, SQL.
- Produce internal management information reports, including but not limited to month end reports, KPI reports, Toolkit, incentives and Management Dashboards.
- Scripting, coding, troubleshooting, debugging and ensuring quality assurance on data.
- Streamlining of processes and procedures as well as ensuring efficiency of MIS.
- Role Level Access/Security – ensuring data security.
- Automated data distribution.
- Daily, monthly, quarterly and annual user reporting.
- Ad-hoc reports.
Management Information
- Produce all month end management & operational dashboards.
- Provide Management information to enable users to proactively manage operational performance and measurement results.
- Help co-create the relevant information for company to make decisions on a national scale (based on commercials & usability).
Personal and Company Development
- Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place.
- Ensure alignment to company development.
- Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self–measure.
- Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities.
- Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable practice management and operations process for the company.
Desired Skills:
- Data Management
- Reporting
- SQL
- Information Systems
- Management Information system
- mis