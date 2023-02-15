Network Manager

JOB SUMMARY
Global Network Management.
JOB DESCRIPTION
The ability to configure, optimize and deploy Cloud based VPN’s, SASE, SD WAN Management, Cloud Network Sockets, Wi-Fi, PPOE and infrastructure network components layer 1 to 6. In addition, skills around software defined firewalls, zero trust environments and management of least privilege for network security and access are critical.
Proficiency Level 4 ADVANCED – Mastered the concept, able to act and execute independently, provides guidance and training to others
Current Tools or products used where skills are required.
Meraki
CATO
CISCO
Desired Skills:
- Network operations
- WAN
- Cisco
- CATO
- MERAKI
- Meraki
- Cisco Nexus
- Cisco Technology
- Networks
- Network Support
- VPN
- SD WAN Management
- Cloud Network Sockets
- Wi-Fi
- firewalls
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma