Network Manager – Gauteng Rosebank

JOB SUMMARY

Global Network Management.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The ability to configure, optimize and deploy Cloud based VPN’s, SASE, SD WAN Management, Cloud Network Sockets, Wi-Fi, PPOE and infrastructure network components layer 1 to 6. In addition, skills around software defined firewalls, zero trust environments and management of least privilege for network security and access are critical.

Proficiency Level 4 ADVANCED – Mastered the concept, able to act and execute independently, provides guidance and training to others

Current Tools or products used where skills are required.

Meraki

CATO

CISCO

Desired Skills:

Network operations

WAN

Cisco

CATO

MERAKI

Meraki

Cisco Nexus

Cisco Technology

Networks

Network Support

VPN

SD WAN Management

Cloud Network Sockets

Wi-Fi

firewalls

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position