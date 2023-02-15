Network Manager – Gauteng Rosebank

Feb 15, 2023

JOB SUMMARY
Global Network Management.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The ability to configure, optimize and deploy Cloud based VPN’s, SASE, SD WAN Management, Cloud Network Sockets, Wi-Fi, PPOE and infrastructure network components layer 1 to 6. In addition, skills around software defined firewalls, zero trust environments and management of least privilege for network security and access are critical.
Proficiency Level 4 ADVANCED – Mastered the concept, able to act and execute independently, provides guidance and training to others

Current Tools or products used where skills are required.
Meraki
CATO
CISCO

Desired Skills:

  • Network operations
  • WAN
  • Cisco
  • CATO
  • MERAKI
  • Meraki
  • Cisco Nexus
  • Cisco Technology
  • Networks
  • Network Support
  • VPN
  • SD WAN Management
  • Cloud Network Sockets
  • Wi-Fi
  • firewalls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

