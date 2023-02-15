Power BI Developer

The role entails architecting the data platform layer, data cleansing layer, reporting and analytical layers within a cloud environment. Work closely with Data Scientists to understand model features and link back to transactional environment to understand data quality, data relationships and data availability. Document and define frameworks with the Data Engineer to build the data platform. Together these teams will enable data driven actionable insights. The role may include international exposure with Discovery partnerships.
What you will do
The Business Intelligence (BI) Visualization developer is responsible for building, implementing and supporting Microsoft PowerBI solutions on prem and on Azure. The right individual will possess experience in all stages of BI project work from backend database to front end visualization. The BI individual should have a firm grasp of BI implementation methodologies and will have had in-depth experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SSAS, Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse, Azure Analysis Service). To qualify the candidate should possess the following:
- Analysis and Communication Skills
- Data gathering, research and analytical abilities to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs
- Client engagement to define business problem
- Advising client on how to use data to solve a problem as well as what data is available
- Engaging with Data Engineers to include new data points as per business requirement
- Create written communication materials that effectively summarize findings and support recommendations
- Direct quality assurance and user acceptance testing (Unit and UAT)
Responsibilities will include:
The BI Visualization developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies for data visualization.
- Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs
- Interact with data modelers and cube developers to understand data sources and to communicate dimensional model enhancements based on business needs
- Understand the problem that the business is trying to solve
- Understand how to use data to direct business to underlying issues with proposed intervention through actionable insights on dashboards
- Documenting dashboard content, sources.
- Making information intuitive and simplistic through creative visual methods
- Experience with SSAS tabular models
- Working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology
- Design aesthetically appealing Visuals using data
Technical skills core:
- PowerBI on Cloud and on prem
- Creative visualization of data using various components in PowerBI
- Relational database SQL Server, Synapse experience plus Data Lake Gen2
- Azure analysis services tabular models and SSAS MOLAP cubes
- Dimensional modelling skills
- Report development
- Data Storytelling to solve a business problem using data
- Expert database knowledge in SQL, DAX and experience with MS Azure
- Modern Azure datawarehouse design skills
- Experience working on large and complex datasets
- DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience
- Strong communicator verbally and in writing
Professional Qualifications & Experience
- Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Btech In IT
- Other qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience
- 5 to 15 years of experience is preferred
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Synapse
- Data Lake
- Gen2
- Tabular
- SSAS
- MOLAP
- DAX
- SQL Server
- Ms Azure
- Datawarehouse
- CI/CD
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Healthcare Sector