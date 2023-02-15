Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role entails architecting the data platform layer, data cleansing layer, reporting and analytical layers within a cloud environment. Work closely with Data Scientists to understand model features and link back to transactional environment to understand data quality, data relationships and data availability. Document and define frameworks with the Data Engineer to build the data platform. Together these teams will enable data driven actionable insights. The role may include international exposure with Discovery partnerships.

What you will do

The Business Intelligence (BI) Visualization developer is responsible for building, implementing and supporting Microsoft PowerBI solutions on prem and on Azure. The right individual will possess experience in all stages of BI project work from backend database to front end visualization. The BI individual should have a firm grasp of BI implementation methodologies and will have had in-depth experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SSAS, Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse, Azure Analysis Service). To qualify the candidate should possess the following:

Analysis and Communication Skills

Data gathering, research and analytical abilities to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs

Client engagement to define business problem

Advising client on how to use data to solve a problem as well as what data is available

Engaging with Data Engineers to include new data points as per business requirement

Create written communication materials that effectively summarize findings and support recommendations

Direct quality assurance and user acceptance testing (Unit and UAT)

Responsibilities will include:

The BI Visualization developer should understand and have expertise in the various technologies for data visualization.

Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs

Interact with data modelers and cube developers to understand data sources and to communicate dimensional model enhancements based on business needs

Understand the problem that the business is trying to solve

Understand how to use data to direct business to underlying issues with proposed intervention through actionable insights on dashboards

Documenting dashboard content, sources.

Making information intuitive and simplistic through creative visual methods

Experience with SSAS tabular models

Working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology

Design aesthetically appealing Visuals using data

Technical skills core:

PowerBI on Cloud and on prem

Creative visualization of data using various components in PowerBI

Relational database SQL Server, Synapse experience plus Data Lake Gen2

Azure analysis services tabular models and SSAS MOLAP cubes

Dimensional modelling skills

Report development

Data Storytelling to solve a business problem using data

Expert database knowledge in SQL, DAX and experience with MS Azure

Modern Azure datawarehouse design skills

Experience working on large and complex datasets

DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

Strong communicator verbally and in writing

Professional Qualifications & Experience

Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Btech In IT

Other qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience

5 to 15 years of experience is preferred

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Synapse

Data Lake

Gen2

Tabular

SSAS

MOLAP

DAX

SQL Server

Ms Azure

Datawarehouse

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Healthcare Sector

