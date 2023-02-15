Project Manager

Skills and Knowledge

Taking projects from conceptual stage of project through to completion and close out.

The execution must be done safely within cost, quality

All project administration must be within the companies standards

Candidate must possess a minimum of 3 years experince as Project Manager

Candidate must possess a minimum of 5-8 yeas experience as Senior Project Engineer

Must be computer literate in MS Projects and MS Office Package

Candidate must have proven track record in the Management and Execution of Projects

Degree in either Mecanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Chemical Engeneering

Project Management Qualification

Background

Proven experience within Precious Metals Environment or Chemical Plant Environment

Pyro Metalurgical Experience

Experience in Multi Disiplinary Teams environment

12 month contract

Desired Skills:

