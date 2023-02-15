Project Manager

Feb 15, 2023

Skills and Knowledge
Taking projects from conceptual stage of project through to completion and close out.
The execution must be done safely within cost, quality
All project administration must be within the companies standards

Candidate must possess a minimum of 3 years experince as Project Manager
Candidate must possess a minimum of 5-8 yeas experience as Senior Project Engineer

Must be computer literate in MS Projects and MS Office Package

Candidate must have proven track record in the Management and Execution of Projects

Degree in either Mecanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Chemical Engeneering
Project Management Qualification

Background
Proven experience within Precious Metals Environment or Chemical Plant Environment
Pyro Metalurgical Experience
Experience in Multi Disiplinary Teams environment

12 month contract

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management Qualification
  • Precious Metal Environment Experience
  • Chemical Plan Experience
  • Degree in Mecanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Chemical Engineering

