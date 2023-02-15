Project Manager – Gauteng Germiston

Skills and Knowledge
Taking projects from conceptual stage of project through to completion and close out.
The execution must be done safely within cost, quality
All project administration must be within the companies standards
Candidate must possess a minimum of 3 years experince as Project Manager
Candidate must possess a minimum of 5-8 yeas experience as Senior Project Engineer
Must be computer literate in MS Projects and MS Office Package
Candidate must have proven track record in the Management and Execution of Projects
Degree in either Mecanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Chemical Engeneering
Project Management Qualification
Background
Proven experience within Precious Metals Environment or Chemical Plant Environment
Pyro Metalurgical Experience
Experience in Multi Disiplinary Teams environment
12 month contract
Desired Skills:
