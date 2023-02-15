Project Manager (Insurance) – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 15, 2023

Manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to close-out, to meet the stated business objectives and benefits, in compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.
Requirements:

  • Project Management Qualification
  • Relevant B-Degree
  • 3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
  • Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Responsibilities and work outputs
Internal Process

  • Contribute to and coordinate the investigation of the feasibility of projects that support the achievement of business objectives.
  • Contribute to the development of relevant business cases for approval.
  • Determine and document the project scope in collaboration with team and stakeholders, to ensure project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.
  • Determine and document project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
  • In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.
  • Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.
  • Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
  • Liaise with various stakeholders to report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per Business Area-specific reporting requirements.
  • Liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes for project meetings and workshops.
  • Analyse project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making.
  • Oversee and sign-off project plans, resource schedules, work hours, budgets and expenditures.
  • Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
  • Recommend the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.

Client

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

Finance

  • Contribute to the financial planning process within area / project.
  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies:

  • Examining Information
  • Interacting with People
  • Meeting Timescales
  • Adopting Practical Approaches
  • Establishing Rapport
  • Managing Tasks
  • Providing Insights
  • Articulating Information

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Isurance Industry
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *