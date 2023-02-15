Project Manager (Insurance)

Manage the overall delivery of projects, from initiation to close-out, to meet the stated business objectives and benefits, in compliance with all relevant Governance, Risk and Audit requirements.
Requirements:
- Project Management Qualification
- Relevant B-Degree
- 3-5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
- Insurance industry experience (desirable)
Responsibilities and work outputs
Internal Process
- Contribute to and coordinate the investigation of the feasibility of projects that support the achievement of business objectives.
- Contribute to the development of relevant business cases for approval.
- Determine and document the project scope in collaboration with team and stakeholders, to ensure project deliverables and expectations are clearly articulated and aligned to business objectives.
- Determine and document project objectives and measures of success which will be used to evaluate project effectiveness.
- In collaboration with stakeholders develop project plans which identify and sequence the activities and timelines needed to successfully deliver the project objectives.
- Identify and manage dependencies between projects across the business.
- Identify risks and collaborate with stakeholders to manage the mitigation of risks.
- Liaise with various stakeholders to report on overall project progress, risks, issues as per Business Area-specific reporting requirements.
- Liaise with various stakeholders to sign-off minutes for project meetings and workshops.
- Analyse project-related data (issue logs, risk logs, action logs) to enable informed decision-making.
- Oversee and sign-off project plans, resource schedules, work hours, budgets and expenditures.
- Manage the project close out and the assessment of project effectiveness in order to make recommendations to improve project impact.
- Recommend the implementation of initiatives that address project shortcomings or areas of concern.
Client
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
People
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Finance
- Contribute to the financial planning process within area / project.
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Competencies:
- Examining Information
- Interacting with People
- Meeting Timescales
- Adopting Practical Approaches
- Establishing Rapport
- Managing Tasks
- Providing Insights
- Articulating Information
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Isurance Industry
- Agile