QA Tester (Manual) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Manual QA Tester:

Work Hours -> 10am-6pm SA time, 40 weekly hours

One of our US based clients are looking for a QA Tester to assess software quality through manual and automated testing. You will be responsible for finding and reporting bugs and glitches.

In this role, you should have a keen eye for detail and excellent communication skills. If you are also competent in executing test cases and are passionate about quality, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you will ensure that their products, applications, and systems work correctly.

Responsibilities:

Review and analyze system specifications.

Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans.

Execute test cases (manual or automated) and analyze results.

Evaluate product code according to specifications.

Create logs to document testing phases and defects.

Report bugs and errors to development teams

Help troubleshoot issues.

Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing.

Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.

Requirements and skills:

4+ years’ experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role

Detailed oriented.

Understands how software works.

A feel to technology.

Experience in project management and QA methodology

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus

Ability to document and troubleshoot errors

Working knowledge of test management software (e.g. qTest, Zephyr) and SQL

Excellent communication skills

Attention to detail

Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude

Strong organizational skills

Work Hours -> 10am-6pm SA time, 40 weekly hours

Desired Skills:

QA Tester

Manual Testing

Agile

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Retail related client

Fully remote position

Work Hours -> 10am-6pm SA time, 40 weekly hours

Hourly rates will be discussed in screening interviews

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work from home

Learn more/Apply for this position