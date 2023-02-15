RedCloud appoints Sameer Jooma as GM for SA

UK-headquartered global technology firm RedCloud Technology has announed the appointment of Sameer Jooma as GM for South Africa.

Jooma will be responsible for accelerating the adoption of the world’s first Open Commerce platform, Red101, and driving growth in the Southern Africa region.

Jooma has worked with some of the biggest names in consumer packaged goods, finance and technology across Africa and holds positions on the boards of some of the fastest growing startups in the region.

He will focus on expanding the reach of RedCloud’s Open Commerce platform, which is unlocking business growth for the next 1-billion retailers across emerging markets.

Jooma comments: “I was excited to hear about RedCloud’s mission of building an open, equal-access platform that allows everyone, even the smallest retailer access to all the tools they need to build, manage and connect their businesses. I am confident that Open Commerce is the key to driving sustainable growth for the millions of retailers and small businesses across Africa that are struggling to survive under the current ineffecient, offline and often fragmented trading model.”

Soumaya Hamzaoui, chief operating officer of RedCloud, says: “Sameer is an expert at bringing innovation to life and driving impact with technology at scale. We are excited to work with one of the most knowledgeable experts in South Africa, who has extensive experience working at the highest levels in the consumer packaged goods, finance and technology industries. With Sameer, we are confident that our goal of unlocking growth for the next billion retailers will become a reality in South Africa and beyond.”