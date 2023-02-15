SAP Basis Administrator at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 15, 2023

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a SAP Basis Administrator to join their team in Cape Town!

Responsibilities

  • Help with day-to-day queries from users and teams
  • Liaise with users to discuss performance
  • Support existing systems
  • Standby according to schedule
  • The management of the SAP environments include configuring, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting
  • Scheduling and executing the SAP transport system
  • The SAP Basis Administrator is responsible for the installation, upgrade, and maintenance of SAP systems.
  • Additional areas include the evaluation and design of interfaces between SAP and external systems
  • Maintenance of the SAP Data Dictionary and database objects
  • Manage the migration of SAP database and application configuration into production as well as analyze, develop,
  • Maintain data architectures and process models within SAP.
  • A key area of responsibility is the documentation and updating of the existing SAP environment and work with IT and business units
  • The SAP Basis Administrator must possess the ability to analyze situations and provide problem resolution

Requirements

  • Excellent written and oral communication skills are a requirement.
  • 3-5 Years Experience
  • Provide technical expertise and support for SAP Basis operations.
  • SAP Basis knowledge combined with exposure to Database Administration and UX (including Fiori).
  • Database Administration HANA and SQL
  • Embedded Fiori implementation
  • ABAP and JAVA system administration
  • Solution Manager 7.1 Monitoring Experience

Education

  • Proven experience as a SAP Basis Administrator
  • Full cycle S/4HANA 1809 to 2021 Implementation.
  • Certified SAP Fiori System Administration
  • Certified SAP Basis Technology Associate

Technologies

  • S/4HANA 1809 to 2021
  • SAP Solution Manager 7.1

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Basis
  • Administrator

