SAP Basis Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a SAP Basis Administrator to join their team in Cape Town!
Responsibilities
- Help with day-to-day queries from users and teams
- Liaise with users to discuss performance
- Support existing systems
- Standby according to schedule
- The management of the SAP environments include configuring, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting
- Scheduling and executing the SAP transport system
- The SAP Basis Administrator is responsible for the installation, upgrade, and maintenance of SAP systems.
- Additional areas include the evaluation and design of interfaces between SAP and external systems
- Maintenance of the SAP Data Dictionary and database objects
- Manage the migration of SAP database and application configuration into production as well as analyze, develop,
- Maintain data architectures and process models within SAP.
- A key area of responsibility is the documentation and updating of the existing SAP environment and work with IT and business units
- The SAP Basis Administrator must possess the ability to analyze situations and provide problem resolution
Requirements
- Excellent written and oral communication skills are a requirement.
- 3-5 Years Experience
- Provide technical expertise and support for SAP Basis operations.
- SAP Basis knowledge combined with exposure to Database Administration and UX (including Fiori).
- Database Administration HANA and SQL
- Embedded Fiori implementation
- ABAP and JAVA system administration
- Solution Manager 7.1 Monitoring Experience
Education
- Proven experience as a SAP Basis Administrator
- Full cycle S/4HANA 1809 to 2021 Implementation.
- Certified SAP Fiori System Administration
- Certified SAP Basis Technology Associate
Technologies
- S/4HANA 1809 to 2021
- SAP Solution Manager 7.1
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Basis
- Administrator