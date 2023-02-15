SAP Basis Administrator at Ntice Search

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a SAP Basis Administrator to join their team in Cape Town!

Responsibilities

Help with day-to-day queries from users and teams

Liaise with users to discuss performance

Support existing systems

Standby according to schedule

The management of the SAP environments include configuring, monitoring, tuning, and troubleshooting

Scheduling and executing the SAP transport system

The SAP Basis Administrator is responsible for the installation, upgrade, and maintenance of SAP systems.

Additional areas include the evaluation and design of interfaces between SAP and external systems

Maintenance of the SAP Data Dictionary and database objects

Manage the migration of SAP database and application configuration into production as well as analyze, develop,

Maintain data architectures and process models within SAP.

A key area of responsibility is the documentation and updating of the existing SAP environment and work with IT and business units

The SAP Basis Administrator must possess the ability to analyze situations and provide problem resolution

Requirements

Excellent written and oral communication skills are a requirement.

3-5 Years Experience

Provide technical expertise and support for SAP Basis operations.

SAP Basis knowledge combined with exposure to Database Administration and UX (including Fiori).

Database Administration HANA and SQL

Embedded Fiori implementation

ABAP and JAVA system administration

Solution Manager 7.1 Monitoring Experience

Education

Proven experience as a SAP Basis Administrator

Full cycle S/4HANA 1809 to 2021 Implementation.

Certified SAP Fiori System Administration

Certified SAP Basis Technology Associate

Technologies

S/4HANA 1809 to 2021

SAP Solution Manager 7.1

