Security Engineer: Secure Web Gateways at NEC XON Systems – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 15, 2023

Main purpose of the job
This position will be responsible for the deployment, maintenance, and support of Symantec Advanced Secure Web Gateways (Bluecoat) and/or related solutions and will function as the primary Secure Web Gateway resource on the network security team.

Key responsibilities

  • Installing, configuring, operating, maintaining, monitoring, administration, and troubleshooting of network and network security technologies (e.g., secure web gateways, firewalls, application-based firewalls, intrusion detection systems, web proxy devices and servers, and associated software).
  • Product implementation, enhancement, and integration of Symantec Advanced
  • Secure Web Gateways (Bluecoat) and/or related solutions.
  • Assessment, design, and technical implementation activities related to the
  • Bluecoat and/or related product platforms.
  • Design and implement pilot and production architecture.
  • Define, create, and maintains proxy policies.
  • Responding to outages and resolving and documenting priority incident tickets
  • Leads root cause analysis and troubleshooting effort for production deployment.
  • Functions as a liaison between the client and Symantec/Vendor Support
  • Deploy new sites based off the existing designs and proof of concept in production at other locations.
  • DocuSign Envelope ID: DC63792B-B7B1-478A-AD5F-B129E37788FD
  • Changing, upgrading, and patching boundary devices
  • Monthly SLA reporting
  • Remote support where necessary
  • Standby duties
  • Other tasks and technology support when needed from time to time within reason.

Knowledge

  • Proficient on the architecture, design, and deployment of Symantec Bluecoat product solutions or related/similar vendor certifications:
  • Advance Secure Gateway (ASG/SG) Proxies
  • Management Center
  • Reporter
  • SSLV
  • Security Analytics
  • CAS & MAS
  • Web Security Services.
  • Security engineering.
  • Security solution design.
  • Knowledge of routing and switching methodologies.
  • LAN and enterprise network troubleshooting skills.
  • Understanding of sub netting.
  • Understanding various proxy authentication methods with relation to a domain environment.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems / BTech: Information Technology or related fields.
  • At least 4-6 years demonstrated experience in IT security, network security, firewall management, and proxy management experience of which at least 3 years within the Symantec/Bluecoat or similar technology secure web gateway and proxy server environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Proxy
  • Networking
  • Gateway
  • Cyber Security
  • Vulnerability Management
  • System security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *