Security Engineer: Secure Web Gateways at NEC XON Systems

Main purpose of the job
This position will be responsible for the deployment, maintenance, and support of Symantec Advanced Secure Web Gateways (Bluecoat) and/or related solutions and will function as the primary Secure Web Gateway resource on the network security team.
Key responsibilities
- Installing, configuring, operating, maintaining, monitoring, administration, and troubleshooting of network and network security technologies (e.g., secure web gateways, firewalls, application-based firewalls, intrusion detection systems, web proxy devices and servers, and associated software).
- Product implementation, enhancement, and integration of Symantec Advanced
- Secure Web Gateways (Bluecoat) and/or related solutions.
- Assessment, design, and technical implementation activities related to the
- Bluecoat and/or related product platforms.
- Design and implement pilot and production architecture.
- Define, create, and maintains proxy policies.
- Responding to outages and resolving and documenting priority incident tickets
- Leads root cause analysis and troubleshooting effort for production deployment.
- Functions as a liaison between the client and Symantec/Vendor Support
- Deploy new sites based off the existing designs and proof of concept in production at other locations.
- Changing, upgrading, and patching boundary devices
- Monthly SLA reporting
- Remote support where necessary
- Standby duties
- Other tasks and technology support when needed from time to time within reason.
Knowledge
- Proficient on the architecture, design, and deployment of Symantec Bluecoat product solutions or related/similar vendor certifications:
- Advance Secure Gateway (ASG/SG) Proxies
- Management Center
- Reporter
- SSLV
- Security Analytics
- CAS & MAS
- Web Security Services.
- Security engineering.
- Security solution design.
- Knowledge of routing and switching methodologies.
- LAN and enterprise network troubleshooting skills.
- Understanding of sub netting.
- Understanding various proxy authentication methods with relation to a domain environment.
REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems / BTech: Information Technology or related fields.
- At least 4-6 years demonstrated experience in IT security, network security, firewall management, and proxy management experience of which at least 3 years within the Symantec/Bluecoat or similar technology secure web gateway and proxy server environment.
Desired Skills:
- Proxy
- Networking
- Gateway
- Cyber Security
- Vulnerability Management
- System security
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric