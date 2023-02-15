Senior Business Analyst

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022.

Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Function

To provide expertise, advice and support based on best practice and industry standards in relation to the development of an integrated business improvement solution tactical strategy, delivery plan and practice formulation, to enable tactical translation and operational implementation.

Key performance areas

Reporting:

o Building, updating and communication of reports

o Ensure quality of reports of subordinates

o Weekly and monthly financial reporting on actual savings leveraged from implemented initiatives

o Weekly and monthly reporting on project progress, successes, and key enablers

o Executive level stakeholder communication

Ad hoc:

o Ad hoc analysis, queries and business support

Projects:

o Identifying areas for improvement

o Solution design

o Business case development

o Managing projects to delivery

General:

o Interaction with ops personnel, contact centre personnel, client and other 3PLs

Tasks could include the following (project / responsibility dependent):

o Vendor engagement and negotiation

o Reparation of logistics related proposals for business development purposes and the negotiation

o Data analysis

o Simulation modelling

o What-if transport modelling

o Value at stake / business case determination

o Project planning and execution

o Coordination of many complex, multi stakeholder projects simultaneously

o Process change implementation

o Process mapping

o Presentation construction

Nature of position

o Permanent

o Willing to work extended hours

Skills and experience required

o 5 -7 years’ experience in Commercial/Finance or any other business field is advantageous Supply Chain and Project Management experience will be beneficial with a logistics company

o Operational labour optimization

o Warehousing experience

o Advanced knowledge of MS PowerPoint and Word

o Advanced knowledge of MS Excel

o Project management experience

o SQL experience beneficial

o Transport routing and scheduling experience beneficial

o Analytical (Strong MS Excel)

o Must be able to cope with high pressure environment

o Comfortable working under pressure and successfully engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously

o Plan, manage and be responsible for own time management according to tasks priorities – Planning and working flexibly to a deadline

o Problem solving

o Teamwork

o Promoting Process Improvement

o Self-motivated and proactive

o Able to think logical and objectively with the ability to think outside of the box and therefore see the bigger picture

o Written and verbal communication, including technical writing skills

o Good leadership skills in order to obtain appropriate information and to arrange and co-ordinate small projects

o Possess a high attention to detail

o Concerned with maintaining standards of accuracy and quality

o Shows and instils enthusiasm in others to achieve desired results

o Takes responsibility and accountability for the work and performance of others

Desired Skills:

Data analysis

Business Process Analysis

MS Excel

Analytics

Simulation modelling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Road Transportation

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting and as such preference will be given to candidates who fall within our equity targets. Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Retirement fund

