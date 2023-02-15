Senior C# Full Stack Software Developer

Purpose of this role
As a Full Stack Developer, you will be required to utilise various development languages to build and maintain robust applications. You will also be responsible for ensuring that the code is efficient, follows best practices and standards and that it is well documented. You will also be required to manage a portfolio of applications and must apply Agile proven ways of working practices.
Geographic Location
- Sandton / Remote
Reporting Structure
- Head of development and testing COE–Software Development Manager–Software Development Lead
Minimum Requirements
- BA degree in computer science or related field
- 6 Years + Development experience
- Experience using agile methodologies
- Required Skills: JavaScript / TypeScript
- Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootstrap) TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)
- Preferred Skills: SQL Design and Implementation Asp.net C# Asp.net Core
- Experience in Cloud Computing- Experience in team-based software development
Knowledge and Skills
- Understanding of the digital landscape
- Knowledge of working with continuous integration and delivery tools
- Knowledge of working within Agile methodologies, particularly SCRUM
Leadership Competencies
- Providing leadership and guidance to various teams
- Collaboration
- Relationship building
Functional Competencies
- Time Management
- Attention to Detail (Including Focus)
- Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance of Ambiguity)
- Holistic / Big Picture thinking
- Innovation / Creativity
- Problem Solving
- Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)
- Ethical Behaviour/ Honesty/ Integrity/Transparency (Includes Modelling the Values)
- Responsible and Accountable
- Strong work ethic
- Excellence Orientation
- Flexibility / Adaptability
- Objectivity
- Personal Growth Orientation/ Motivation to Learn / Learning Agility
- Resilience / Perseverance / Stress Management
- Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)
- Rule Orientation
- Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)
- Ability to work and deliver under pressure
- Strong written and verbal communication skills – a skilled communicator
- Strong collaboration skills and a team player, with the ability to work independently
- Customer Service Orientation
- Self-starter with the ability to work to unsupervised
- Professional, diplomatic, and cordial
- Influence, Persuasion and Negotiation (Includes Conflict Management)
- Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management)
- Comfort with Diversity
- Organisational Awareness
- Relationship Building (Includes Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity, and ability to read and interact with people)
- Building good working partnerships
Key Perfomance Areas
- Accountability: Team Work
- Provide technical expertise for project and team during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.
- Follow Agile Development practises
- Assist development team in compliance with policies and procedures.
- Accountability: Software Solution Design
- Apply Software Engineering Practices
- Participate in Release and Iteration Planning meetings with engineers and users.
- Assist during design of the software solution
- Assist in physical and logical database design and be able to interpret design diagrams and documents.
- Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML (Unified Modelling Language), Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), etc.
- Be aware of software standards applicable in the organisation. This can include standards for quality, security and compliance (SAS 70) Accountability: Software Solution Development
- Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.
- Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.
- Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience, during development of software solutions.
- Solution Reviews Provide constructive feedback for improvements after solution reviews. Install and test latest Service packs and patches that apply to the environment
- Attend to maintenance calls from business via System Administrator, within SLA, and with minimum returns and/or bugs Accountability: Task Time Management
- Able to interpret project and development plans and understand project roles, project goals and timelines.
- Manage time effectively during task execution to meet assigned milestones.
- Establish responsible deadlines for reporting staff and personal work plans Accountability: General
- Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.
- Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email.
- Attend meetings to understand customer requirements, make design decisions and report on progress
- Assist with installation of hardware environments; provide guidance regarding hardware requirements to host the software solution
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Attention to detail
- creative thinking
- Problem Solving
- Flexibility
- objectivity
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree