Senior C# Full Stack Software Developer

Purpose of this role

As a Full Stack Developer, you will be required to utilise various development languages to build and maintain robust applications. You will also be responsible for ensuring that the code is efficient, follows best practices and standards and that it is well documented. You will also be required to manage a portfolio of applications and must apply Agile proven ways of working practices.

Geographic Location

Sandton / Remote

Reporting Structure

Head of development and testing COE–Software Development Manager–Software Development Lead

Minimum Requirements

BA degree in computer science or related field

6 Years + Development experience

Experience using agile methodologies

Required Skills: JavaScript / TypeScript

Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootstrap) TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)

Preferred Skills: SQL Design and Implementation Asp.net C# Asp.net Core

Experience in Cloud Computing- Experience in team-based software development

Knowledge and Skills

Understanding of the digital landscape

Knowledge of working with continuous integration and delivery tools

Knowledge of working within Agile methodologies, particularly SCRUM

Leadership Competencies

Providing leadership and guidance to various teams

Collaboration

Relationship building

Functional Competencies

Time Management

Attention to Detail (Including Focus)

Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change (Tolerance of Ambiguity)

Holistic / Big Picture thinking

Innovation / Creativity

Problem Solving

Assertiveness (Includes willingness to challenge and confront)

Ethical Behaviour/ Honesty/ Integrity/Transparency (Includes Modelling the Values)

Responsible and Accountable

Strong work ethic

Excellence Orientation

Flexibility / Adaptability

Objectivity

Personal Growth Orientation/ Motivation to Learn / Learning Agility

Resilience / Perseverance / Stress Management

Results & Solution Focused (Drive, Energy & Follow Through)

Rule Orientation

Self-Management (Planning, Prioritising & Time Management)

Ability to work and deliver under pressure

Strong written and verbal communication skills – a skilled communicator

Strong collaboration skills and a team player, with the ability to work independently

Customer Service Orientation

Self-starter with the ability to work to unsupervised

Professional, diplomatic, and cordial

Influence, Persuasion and Negotiation (Includes Conflict Management)

Knowledge Sharing (includes Information Management)

Comfort with Diversity

Organisational Awareness

Relationship Building (Includes Listening, Interpersonal Sensitivity, and ability to read and interact with people)

Building good working partnerships

Key Perfomance Areas

Accountability: Team Work

Provide technical expertise for project and team during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.

Follow Agile Development practises

Assist development team in compliance with policies and procedures.

Accountability: Software Solution Design

Apply Software Engineering Practices

Participate in Release and Iteration Planning meetings with engineers and users.

Assist during design of the software solution

Assist in physical and logical database design and be able to interpret design diagrams and documents.

Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML (Unified Modelling Language), Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), etc.

Be aware of software standards applicable in the organisation. This can include standards for quality, security and compliance (SAS 70) Accountability: Software Solution Development

Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.

Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.

Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience, during development of software solutions.

Solution Reviews Provide constructive feedback for improvements after solution reviews. Install and test latest Service packs and patches that apply to the environment

Attend to maintenance calls from business via System Administrator, within SLA, and with minimum returns and/or bugs Accountability: Task Time Management

Able to interpret project and development plans and understand project roles, project goals and timelines.

Manage time effectively during task execution to meet assigned milestones.

Establish responsible deadlines for reporting staff and personal work plans Accountability: General

Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.

Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email.

Attend meetings to understand customer requirements, make design decisions and report on progress

Assist with installation of hardware environments; provide guidance regarding hardware requirements to host the software solution

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Attention to detail

creative thinking

Problem Solving

Flexibility

objectivity

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position