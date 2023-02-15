Senior C#.Net Developer (Digital Business Solutions) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the Digital Business Solutions division of a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist based in Joburg seeking your coding expertise to fill the role of a Senior C#.Net Developer. Your role will entail application design, maintenance and fault resolution as well as technical documentation, solutions deployment, assisting in UI and translating software requirements into concise & robust programming code. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, a suitable Technical Diploma/BSc. Degree with 7 years relevant work experience including strong C#.Net. Your tech toolset should also include C++, MVC4+, Entity Framework, OOP, JavaScript (ES6+), HTML5, CSS3+, Bootstrap 3+, SQL, WCF, REST APIs, SignalR.

DUTIES:

Application design new applications, enhance existing development.

Application maintenance and fault resolution.

Full life-cycle development, including technical documentation.

Interact with other Professional Services teams and provide guidance or training on solution deployment.

Continuous contribution to enhance team knowledge base.

Participate in testing and DevOps processes.

Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support.

Assist in UI, prototype (user interface design and layout mock-ups).

Translate software requirements into concise and robust programming code.

Write specifications and designing, building, testing, implementing and supporting applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant tertiary qualification: Technical Diploma or BSc. Degree.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 7 years relevant work experience.

Solid experience in Microsoft C# .NET.

Knowledge and application of Object-Oriented Design Patterns.

C++, Entity Framework, Windows Forms applications, Windows Services.

Microsoft DevOps Server – Git and/or VFVC.

Good skills in relational database queries and stored procedures (MS SQL).

Object Oriented Design principles.

Experience in back-end and web back-end technologies (e.g., SOAP, WCF, etc).

Exposure working in an Agile development environment.

Creation and integration to backend REST API services.

Hardware integration, operating system platform.

Hardware and Software integration of Fingerprint Biometrics, Smart Cards and Facial recognition systems.

Java, SignalR.

Latest web technology (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+, Bootstrap3+, MVC4+, etc.).

Advantageous –

Online courses with Certificates.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

C

Net

Learn more/Apply for this position