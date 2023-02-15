SENIOR C# WEB DEVELOPER – JHB BASED (FULL REMOTE) EARNING up to R1mil+ at E-merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN: I’m looking for the cream of the crop here; a hard-working and organised Senior Web Developer who has designed and developed complex web applications and systems.

By nature, you are a Team player who is happy to push the envelope and add value as part of a team. You will aid the build of core banking solutions & software integrations across various platforms and third-party libraries, currently being implemented across Africa.

This is true SaaS innovation at its best, built on Microsoft Azure Cloud Technology, playing on a global scale. As a team, they are working remotely, producing something awesome among a team of highly skilled individuals who are identifying, planning, and executing integration strategies, and doing what is necessary to optimise builds.

If this sounds cool, this is what you need to apply:

A good 10 years’ experience in web development

Strong experience with web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and C#

Experience with front-end frameworks such as ASP.Net

Experience with integrating RESTful APIs and third-party libraries

Strong understanding of web development principles, including web architecture, security, and user experience

Experience with version control systems such as Git

Experience working in an Agile dev environment

Familiarity with cloud computing platforms such as Azure, including DevOps

You can comfortably grasp complex architectural environments

You can work well independently and are an avid problem solver

You are a good communicator and a sense of humour

Qualifications:

BSc Degree or similar

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent, remote position offering a salary of R1mil+ per annum, salary negotiable on experience. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

HTML

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

