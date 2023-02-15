Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria North

RESPONSIBILITES

Designing and implementing data flows from the following sources into Azure data lake: IoT devices, API’s and traditional data sources, e.g. SQL databases, flat files & web scraping

Design and implement a data lake in Microsoft Azure. The data lake should enable streams for both data science solutions as well as reporting solutions

Implement processes to manage data quality checks and implement automated routines to ensure dataaccuracy, consistency and validity

Implement a reporting suite to track important key performance indicators

Maintain and support the above solutions

Monitor and optimize data processing performance and scalability using Azure technologies, such as Azure Monitor

Develop self-maintaining documentation with regards to data dictionaries, data exploration, data governanceand technical specifications

Maintain data security and data tenancy requirement across national boundaries

Collaborate with data scientists to understand their data requirements and assist in implementing technical solutions to meet those needs

GENERAL SKILLS

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Data preparation, cleaning and quality assessment

– Research on various cloud platform topics

– Data analysis

– Curious, motivated and highly driven

– Interest in developing new skills

– Ability to work well in a pressured/high pace environment

INDUSTRY SKILLS

– Programming, database design, and best practises for data security

– Experience working with unstructured datasets and building supporting data transformation, data structures, metadata, dependencies and workload management

– Working knowledge of building and optimizing high volume pipelines, architectures and data sets

– Some exposure to big data tools like Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Azure Data Factory etc.

– Python, T-SQL, Azure technologies for streaming data, e.g. Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Databricks, Azure Data Explorer or Azure Synapse

– Experience in transforming and manipulating large datasets

– Some knowledge of object-oriented/object function scripting languages

– Team player with the ability to support the team

QUALIFICATIONS

– A tertiary qualification demonstrating proficiency in programming and/or data design and manipulation

– Strong Azure development skills: 5-10 years of experience

– Strong MS SQL development skills: 5-10 years of experience

– Intermediate Python development skills 5-10 years of experienc

Desired Skills:

Data

IOT

Azure

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

