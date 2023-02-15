Senior Node.JS Developer

A vacancy is available for a full-time Senior NodeJS Developer to help build and scale the company’s micro-services environment.

Our client is an exciting IoT business that provides next-generation mobile applications, systems, and solutions. They’re a hardware & software company that has built a product from the ground up.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Experience in Linux & Mac

Experience in the following technologies: NodeJS, MySQL, Redis, S3, Websocket, MQTT, NextJS

Software design experience

Great at object & database modelling.

The role will entail:

Developing various high scale services in NodeJS

Ensuring test coverage for the solutions you deliver

Work with testers to ensure high quality applications are delivered

Experience in REST, Websocket, MQTT and GraphQL

Experience in scaling services on Redis, MySQL and MongoDB

Understanding of OAuth2

Understanding of AWS services

Good handle on networking

Integrating with external services & applications

Benefits:

Flexible working – mostly in office but remote friendly too.

Cool working environment including great coffee.

