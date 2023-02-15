Senior Node.JS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A vacancy is available for a full-time Senior NodeJS Developer to help build and scale the company’s micro-services environment.
Our client is an exciting IoT business that provides next-generation mobile applications, systems, and solutions. They’re a hardware & software company that has built a product from the ground up.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent
- Experience in Linux & Mac
- Experience in the following technologies: NodeJS, MySQL, Redis, S3, Websocket, MQTT, NextJS
- Software design experience
- Great at object & database modelling.
The role will entail:
- Developing various high scale services in NodeJS
- Ensuring test coverage for the solutions you deliver
- Work with testers to ensure high quality applications are delivered
- Experience in REST, Websocket, MQTT and GraphQL
- Experience in scaling services on Redis, MySQL and MongoDB
- Understanding of OAuth2
- Understanding of AWS services
- Good handle on networking
- Integrating with external services & applications
Benefits:
- Flexible working – mostly in office but remote friendly too.
- Cool working environment including great coffee.
Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
