Senior Project Manager

Key purpose:
To Evaluate, Scope and implement programs/ projects to agreed time, within cost and quality parameters, but not limited to this. To act as an advisor to both Business and Technical departments, providing support and ensuring all Stakeholders are kept updated at all times accordingly.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Proven experience as a consultant advantageous
- Be the link between IT & Business, i.e., ability to manage IT delivery and Business expectations
- Conduct situational and data analysis workshops to identify and understand a problem or issue
- Be analytical and creative
- Track project deliverables using appropriate tools
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders
- Develop full scale project plans
- Provide direction and support to project team
- Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes
- Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives
- Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable)
- Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable)
- Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities
- Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines
- Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives
- Effectively manage stakeholders’ expectations and project plan changes and consequences
- Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management
- Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project delivery
Qualifications and experience:
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects
- Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies
- Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking
- Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred
- Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous
- Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels
- Good financial business case skills
- 3rd Party Vendor Management preferred
Key purpose:
To Evaluate, Scope and implement programs/ projects to agreed time, within cost and quality parameters, but not limited to this. To act as an advisor to both Business and Technical departments, providing support and ensuring all Stakeholders are kept updated at all times accordingly.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Proven experience as a consultant advantageous
- Be the link between IT & Business, i.e., ability to manage IT delivery and Business expectations
- Conduct situational and data analysis workshops to identify and understand a problem or issue
- Be analytical and creative
- Track project deliverables using appropriate tools
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders
- Develop full scale project plans
- Provide direction and support to project team
- Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes
- Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives
- Ensure that business cases, functional specications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable)
- Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable)
- Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities
- Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines
- Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives
- Effectively manage stakeholders’ expectations and project plan changes and consequences
- Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management
- Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project delivery
Qualifications and experience:
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects
- Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies
- Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking
- Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred
- Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous
- Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels
- Good financial business case skills
- 3rd Party Vendor Management preferred
Desired Skills:
- Embracing change
- Empowering Individuals
- Understanding People