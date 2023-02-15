Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

Key purpose:

To Evaluate, Scope and implement programs/ projects to agreed time, within cost and quality parameters, but not limited to this. To act as an advisor to both Business and Technical departments, providing support and ensuring all Stakeholders are kept updated at all times accordingly.

Duties and responsibilities:



Proven experience as a consultant advantageous

Be the link between IT & Business, i.e., ability to manage IT delivery and Business expectations

Conduct situational and data analysis workshops to identify and understand a problem or issue

Be analytical and creative

Track project deliverables using appropriate tools

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders

Develop full scale project plans

Provide direction and support to project team

Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes

Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives

Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable)

Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable)

Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities

Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines

Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives

Effectively manage stakeholders’ expectations and project plan changes and consequences

Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management

Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project delivery

Qualifications and experience:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects

Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies

Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking

Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred

Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous

Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels

Good financial business case skills

3rd Party Vendor Management preferred

Desired Skills:

Embracing change

Empowering Individuals

Understanding People

