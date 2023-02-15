Now Hiring: Full-time Software Architect to assist the company’s software teams architect software that is maintainable, scalable, and highly available.
Our client is an exciting IoT business that provides next-generation mobile applications, systems, and solutions. They’re a hardware & software company that has built a product from the ground up.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science and Information Systems or equivalent
- Experience in software architecture
- Experience in modelling, workshop facilitation
- Experience in designing high-scale systems
The role will include:
- Working with the various hardware & software teams to ensure good quality software, services & firmware are developed
- Set internal standards for architecture, design and coding
- Ensure all solutions are well documented
- Work with product team and business analysts to flesh requirements out taking technical considerations into account
- Ensure that stories are estimated as well as possible
- Facilitate design workshops
- Perform & lead code reviews
- Work with the DevOps engineers & testers to ensure software is deployed and tested effectively
- Ensuring solutions can be CI/CD
- Plot a path for software maintenance and rolling deployment
- Input into budgeting & forecasting of software related workloads
- Working with the Production Support team to ensure that all systems are secure, logged & monitored
Benefits:
- Discovery Medical Aid (not mandatory)
- Awesome work environment and coffee
- Flexible working though mostly in the office.
Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Software architecture
- Software Development Methods
- Code Reviews
- Planning Software Solutions
- Workshop Facilitation
- Modelling
- Designing high-scale systems
- Facilitate design workshops
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree