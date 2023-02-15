Software Architect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Now Hiring: Full-time Software Architect to assist the company’s software teams architect software that is maintainable, scalable, and highly available.

Our client is an exciting IoT business that provides next-generation mobile applications, systems, and solutions. They’re a hardware & software company that has built a product from the ground up.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science and Information Systems or equivalent

Experience in software architecture

Experience in modelling, workshop facilitation

Experience in designing high-scale systems

The role will include:

Working with the various hardware & software teams to ensure good quality software, services & firmware are developed

Set internal standards for architecture, design and coding

Ensure all solutions are well documented

Work with product team and business analysts to flesh requirements out taking technical considerations into account

Ensure that stories are estimated as well as possible

Facilitate design workshops

Perform & lead code reviews

Work with the DevOps engineers & testers to ensure software is deployed and tested effectively

Ensuring solutions can be CI/CD

Plot a path for software maintenance and rolling deployment

Input into budgeting & forecasting of software related workloads

Working with the Production Support team to ensure that all systems are secure, logged & monitored

Benefits:

Discovery Medical Aid (not mandatory)

Awesome work environment and coffee

Flexible working though mostly in the office.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Software architecture

Software Development Methods

Code Reviews

Planning Software Solutions

Workshop Facilitation

Modelling

Designing high-scale systems

Facilitate design workshops

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

