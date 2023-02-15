Software Development Engineer

Now Hiring! Software Development Engineer in Test, verification, and automation.

In this role as Software Development Engineer, you will be designing and creating test automation for the organisation’s ETO software products.

Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in computer or electronic engineering or computer science

Excellent designing and programming skills

Programming experience in Python, Shell, and C/C++

Working experience in Linux

Experience in Networking Protocols IP, TCP, UDP and optionally SSL/TLS

Experience in Robot Framework beneficial

Good time management and organizational skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Responsibilities:

Review engineering technical specifications and attend review meetings

Interact with product developers to discuss technical aspects of features

Design and author test cases for feature areas of a release

Design and build testing tools

Automation of unit, functional and performance test cases

Automation integration and problem finding

Reporting of test results

Define and execute test procedures

Work with developers on reproducing and researching defects

Track and manage defects on a day-to-day basis

Setup and maintain lab test environments

Participate in all activities accordingly to ensure on-time deliverables are met, including day-to-day planning and coordination with other engineers and developers.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

