Software Development Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Now Hiring! Software Development Engineer in Test, verification, and automation.
In this role as Software Development Engineer, you will be designing and creating test automation for the organisation’s ETO software products.
Requirements:
- A Bachelor’s degree in computer or electronic engineering or computer science
- Excellent designing and programming skills
- Programming experience in Python, Shell, and C/C++
- Working experience in Linux
- Experience in Networking Protocols IP, TCP, UDP and optionally SSL/TLS
- Experience in Robot Framework beneficial
- Good time management and organizational skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Responsibilities:
- Review engineering technical specifications and attend review meetings
- Interact with product developers to discuss technical aspects of features
- Design and author test cases for feature areas of a release
- Design and build testing tools
- Automation of unit, functional and performance test cases
- Automation integration and problem finding
- Reporting of test results
- Define and execute test procedures
- Work with developers on reproducing and researching defects
- Track and manage defects on a day-to-day basis
- Setup and maintain lab test environments
- Participate in all activities accordingly to ensure on-time deliverables are met, including day-to-day planning and coordination with other engineers and developers.
Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Software Testing
- Test Automation
- C/C++
- Python
- Linux
- Networking Protocols
- C
- C++
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree