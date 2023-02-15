Systems Developer – Gauteng Allen’s Nek

The purpose of this role is to fulfill a specialist IT function in respect of enhancing and maintaining the functionality of various systems for the Company.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science.

Relevant Computer Programming qualification essential.

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Minimum of 5 years of Experience in Qlik Sense development, data modeling, and reporting

Hands-on Experience in data integration through extracting, transforming, and loading (ETL) data from various sources.

You will be responsible for:

Qlik Reporting

Responsible for designing, building, testing, and deploying large applications.

Implementing data mapping for the organization.

Translating business requirements to technology implementation.

Proactively identifying Risks and Issues and communicating with businesses.

Independently provide/review Technical Solutions for the requirements.

Responsible for the resolution of technical issues.

Provide unit-tested source code that meets the required standards and guidelines.

Stay ahead of and apply expertise in the development, execution, and improvement of action plans.

Providing support in maintaining security and data privacy.

Suggest changes to design, products, and processes.

Responsible for developing scalable and high-performance web services for data tracking.

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Skills and Competencies Required:

Good communication and team skills

Strong analytical skills demonstrated by the ability to research and apply problem-solving skills to complex technical problems

Must possess problem-solving and creative thinking ability

Self-driven, ready to learn and adapt depending on the organization needs

Other Requirements:

Must relocate at own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.

Must have a valid driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Must be fluent in English

About The Employer:

Who we are

LEZA/ LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LEZA/LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, and trust, and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LEZA/LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Legal Policy

Group Life Assurance

Medical Aid

Funeral Plan

