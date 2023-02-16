Application Development Manager – Gauteng Sandown

An awesome opportunity is available for a Head of Engineering to join our team in Johannesburg/ Cape Town.

The purpose of this role is to structure, manage and enable delivery teams (consisting of developers and testers) to produce technical products under an Agile (SCRUM) methodology, which meet business needs.

The Head of Engineering reports directly to the Chief Information Officer.

This position is responsible for managing the delivery teams (consisting of developers and testers) and the Agile practitioners (SCRUM masters) who support those teams. The role must ensure the development teams are delivering optimally, and therefore includes defining organogram and reporting structures, and resourcing the organogram (recruitment, succession planning and career path management). Sourcing and managing outsourced development teams to create shorter-term capacity is part of the role. The role must create effective processes and an environment for optimal code delivery. The Head of Engineering liaises extensively with the Head of Technology Solutions, the IT Department Agile Coach, and the Head(s) of Product Domain to ensure that delivery teams are meeting product feature delivery, as well as code quality and solutions architecture requirements.

Internal Liaison takes place with the CIO team. External liaison takes place with 3rd parties.

Duties and responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

Create an optimal environment for software development and testing

Create and monitor metrics to gauge the health of the delivery teams

Work with SCRUM masters to respond to metrics, with changes to improve delivery

Remove inefficiencies and blockers for the teams, solve technical issues that could be affecting performance (e.g., testing environment issues)

Empower delivery team leaders to implement the changes they need in their unique teams, whilst creating repeatable, reliable processes across the department

Make sure that good practices (e.g., code reviews, technical discussions) are happening within the teams and that the quality is consistent across teams

Ensure that sufficient time is allocated to tech debt, to improve development efficiency

Manage the overall performance of delivery teams (developers and testers)

Coach and empower development leadership to coach teams, to hold teams accountable and to implement required changes

Ensure that teams work with the Technology Solutions team (specifically solution architects) to deliver code which meets good standards and architectural requirements

Ensure collaboration and teamwork between the different teams in the department

Regularly meet with PO’s and domain heads to understand team delivery challenges and strengths

Ensure effective knowledge sharing between teams, and embedding the company culture

Create and manage necessary constructs for effective team collaboration, for example, Dev summits, hackathons, Dev departmental update meetings

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related tertiary qualification (Desirable)

People Management qualification (Desirable)

10 years’ experience in software delivery (Essential)

Min 5 years’ experience in managing multiple delivery (developer) teams (Essential)

Knowledge of the business operations

Knowledge of business products

Knowledge of agile methodology

Knowledge of systems/ technical knowledge

Knowledge of HR policies and procedures

Development / coding knowledge

Additional skills:

Multitasking skills

Time management skills

Organizational & administrative skills

Attention to detail

Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards

People Management

Development department organizational design

Decision making skills

Desired Skills:

application development manager

software delivery

agile

scrum

Software Delivery Management

Resource Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position