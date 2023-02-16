Back End Developer

Key purpose:
You’ll be working with the Product Team to implement new features and improve existing functionality for our client’s high-growth SaaS platform. You’ll develop custom software in C# using ASP.NET MVC 5 & Web API 4, as well as other relevant technologies like SQL Server or Azure DevOps Pipelines (or OpenShift).
Duties and responsibilities:
- Create efficient and logical solution designs for clients
- Design and code superior technical solutions
- Easily recognize system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
- Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements
- Communicate and enforce coding standards
- Possess significant knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures
- Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments
- Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership roles
- Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model
- Manage the process of innovative change
- Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner
- Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond
- Required training
- Train other employees through both formal and informal training programs
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related eld required
- Over 5 years of enterprise level experience in IT
- Solid troubleshooting skills
- Enterprise experience in maintaining supporting MS SQL Server
- Solid skills in SQL (TSQL / MS SQL Server)
- Strong administration skills (OS: Windows Server, Web Hosting: IIS)
- Experience in bash scripting (PowerShell)
- Configuring builds and deployments on CI/CD tools (TeamCity/Jenkins)
- Willingness to solve DevOps/Support/Maintenance problems VCS (Git)
- Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools (Grafana, New Relic, Splunk, ELK stack)
- Agile Methodology /Kanban
- Azure Devops
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL Server
- Bash Scripting
- Agile Methodology