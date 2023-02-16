Back End Developer

Key purpose:

You’ll be working with the Product Team to implement new features and improve existing functionality for our client’s high-growth SaaS platform. You’ll develop custom software in C# using ASP.NET MVC 5 & Web API 4, as well as other relevant technologies like SQL Server or Azure DevOps Pipelines (or OpenShift).

Duties and responsibilities:

Create efficient and logical solution designs for clients

Design and code superior technical solutions

Easily recognize system deficiencies and implement effective solutions

Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements

Communicate and enforce coding standards

Possess significant knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures

Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments

Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership roles

Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model

Manage the process of innovative change

Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner

Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond

Required training

Train other employees through both formal and informal training programs

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related eld required

Over 5 years of enterprise level experience in IT

Solid troubleshooting skills

Enterprise experience in maintaining supporting MS SQL Server

Solid skills in SQL (TSQL / MS SQL Server)

Strong administration skills (OS: Windows Server, Web Hosting: IIS)

Experience in bash scripting (PowerShell)

Configuring builds and deployments on CI/CD tools (TeamCity/Jenkins)

Willingness to solve DevOps/Support/Maintenance problems VCS (Git)

Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools (Grafana, New Relic, Splunk, ELK stack)

Agile Methodology /Kanban

Azure Devops

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Server

Bash Scripting

Agile Methodology

