Back End Developer

Feb 16, 2023

Key purpose:
You’ll be working with the Product Team to implement new features and improve existing functionality for our client’s high-growth SaaS platform. You’ll develop custom software in C# using ASP.NET MVC 5 & Web API 4, as well as other relevant technologies like SQL Server or Azure DevOps Pipelines (or OpenShift).

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Create efficient and logical solution designs for clients
  • Design and code superior technical solutions
  • Easily recognize system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
  • Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements
  • Communicate and enforce coding standards
  • Possess significant knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures
  • Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments
  • Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership roles
  • Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model
  • Manage the process of innovative change
  • Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner
  • Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond
  • Required training
  • Train other employees through both formal and informal training programs
  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related eld required
  • Over 5 years of enterprise level experience in IT
  • Solid troubleshooting skills
  • Enterprise experience in maintaining supporting MS SQL Server
  • Solid skills in SQL (TSQL / MS SQL Server)
  • Strong administration skills (OS: Windows Server, Web Hosting: IIS)
  • Experience in bash scripting (PowerShell)
  • Configuring builds and deployments on CI/CD tools (TeamCity/Jenkins)
  • Willingness to solve DevOps/Support/Maintenance problems VCS (Git)
  • Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools (Grafana, New Relic, Splunk, ELK stack)
  • Agile Methodology /Kanban
  • Azure Devops

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL Server
  • Bash Scripting
  • Agile Methodology

