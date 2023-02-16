Business Analyst (2147) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- User sign off
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree / Certification)
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Heartbeat
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
Desired Skills:
- • Web and digital project experience
- virtualisation technology expertise
- • Agile working experience