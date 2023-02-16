Business Analyst (2147) KG – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 16, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Business case development

  • Modelling techniques and method

  • User training

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals

  • User sign off

  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements

  • Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiar with Java development environment

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

  • Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

  • Multi-tasking

  • Leadership

  • Planning and monitoring

  • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree / Certification)

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

  • Web and digital project experience advantageous

  • Agile working experience advantageous

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Apache Kafka

  • Kibana

  • Grafana

  • Terraform

  • Ansible

  • Heartbeat

  • Web and digital project experience

  • Agile working experience

