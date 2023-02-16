Business and Process Analysts – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established business is seeking Business and Process Analysts for a 12-month contract position.
Qualifications
- BCom Degree or equivalent qualification
- Business and process analysis certification
- Customer Experience knowledge and experience
Experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis
- Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage Product / Service knowledge an advantage
- Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record
- Good overall experience in all areas of the MAH Business would be an advantage
Technical Competencies
- Relationship building
- Deadline Driven
- Strong Coordination Skill
- Strong Written skills
- Conflict Management
- Strong Analytical Skill (including use of MS Excel for data analysis)
- Strong Communication Skill
- Presentation skills (including development of MS PowerPoint documents)
- Report writing – audience Snr Management & Exco
