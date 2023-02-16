Business and Process Analysts – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 16, 2023

A well-established business is seeking Business and Process Analysts for a 12-month contract position.
Qualifications

  • BCom Degree or equivalent qualification
  • Business and process analysis certification
  • Customer Experience knowledge and experience

Experience

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis
  • Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage Product / Service knowledge an advantage
  • Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record
  • Good overall experience in all areas of the MAH Business would be an advantage

Technical Competencies

  • Relationship building
  • Deadline Driven
  • Strong Coordination Skill
  • Strong Written skills
  • Conflict Management
  • Strong Analytical Skill (including use of MS Excel for data analysis)
  • Strong Communication Skill
  • Presentation skills (including development of MS PowerPoint documents)
  • Report writing – audience Snr Management & Exco

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
