Business and Process Analysts

A well-established business is seeking Business and Process Analysts for a 12-month contract position.

Qualifications

BCom Degree or equivalent qualification

Business and process analysis certification

Customer Experience knowledge and experience

Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business and Process Analysis

Experience with working with African markets would be an advantage Product / Service knowledge an advantage

Excellent understanding of business and process design principles and methodologies and proven track record

Good overall experience in all areas of the MAH Business would be an advantage

Technical Competencies

Relationship building

Deadline Driven

Strong Coordination Skill

Strong Written skills

Conflict Management

Strong Analytical Skill (including use of MS Excel for data analysis)

Strong Communication Skill

Presentation skills (including development of MS PowerPoint documents)

Report writing – audience Snr Management & Exco

