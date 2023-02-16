ChatGPT opens new doors

Ever since OpenAI launched Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT), it has emerged as a trending discussion among companies across industries.

ChatGPT, which can be useful for a variety of applications such as chatbots, virtual assistants, customer service, and content creation, may offer a competitive advantage in industries where language understanding is critical, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

Misa Singh, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, comments: “ChatGPT, which is trained using AI and machine learning, is built to provide information and respond to queries through a conversational interface. Businesses are discussing about using this platform to improve their capabilities and provide a user-friendly experience. The platform is anticipated to increase competitiveness in both business and technology.”

JD.com talks about the Snapshop function, which enables customers to locate products using provided images. It is publicly accessible through the company’s open AI platform, called NeuHub. Major Chinese phone makers are now using this technology to enhance the shopping experiences of phone customers.

Israel-based Radcom talks of ChatGPT as generative AI, which can create new content, such as images, text, and videos. The company further mentions that it is based on three models. One of them is the generative adversarial network (GAN) further used by Radcom to train and enhance its solutions for complex 5G cases, build AI models, and provide new use cases to clients.

Microsoft’s cloud provider is being used by customers and partners like OpenAI to train models and services, including ChatGPT. The business also discloses that it will enable ChatGPT (being built on Azure) to allow users to use it for the first time in their own applications.

Furthermore, Perion Network anticipates that ChatGPT will transform Bing’s search capabilities by giving users access to more sophisticated and user-friendly search experiences for its users.

SK Hynix believes in combining the potential use cases for ChatGPT such as generative AI technologies with the existing search engine technology and these will result in a significant shift that will also give scalability to a wide range of use cases and demand upside for the memory business as well as the wider IT ecosystem.

Singh concludes: “ChatGPT can have a significant effect on the search and information retrieval industries. It can be used to enhance the precision of search engines, making it simpler for people to find the information they need. The potential advantages of this platform are difficult to dismiss, even though the concept is still under development.”