Chief Project Manager at ARMSCOR SOC LTD

PLEASE NOTE THIS ADVERT IS CLOSING 27 FEBRUARY 2023

CHIEF PROJECT MANAGER

JOB GRADE: D5

Reference Number: 9993087

Acquisition Deparment has a vacancy for the Chief Project Manager at Telecommunication & Sensing Systems (TSS) division. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To plan, direct, coordinate and perform the project and engineering management activities of the organisation in order to fulfil the strategic intent of the Acquisition Department to the benefit of all stakeholders.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Analyse user requirements in a broadly-defined multi-disciplinary project context.

Develop specifications in a broadly-defined multi-disciplinary project context.

Tailor and apply Armscor Acquisition practice in a broadly-defined multi-disciplinary project context (INCOSE ISO 15288 handbook, PMBOK based).

Draw up and issue tenders on behalf of the DOD for Defence goods and services, in accordance with Armscor’s governance practices and in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act.

Create Value Systems and evaluate tenders for contractors to supply goods and services.

Draw up contracts for the supply of Defence goods and services, and place and execute contracts to optimise cash flow and contractor performance.

Observe the practices associated with the control of Arms, the management of DOD funds, assets and intellectual property.

Respect and observe Military culture, protocols, and Defence security measures.

Communicate, influence and advise clearly with internal and external stakeholders in a broadly-defined multi-disciplinary project context.

Recognise and address the reasonably foreseeable social, cultural and environmental effects when planning, directing, coordinating and performing the project and engineering management activities in a broadly-defined multi-disciplinary project context.

Apply Armscor SHEQ practices when planning, directing, coordinating and performing the project and engineering management activities.

Apply the corporate value model/code of conduct when planning, directing, coordinating and performing the project and engineering management activities.

Exercise sound judgement in the course of planning, directing, coordinating and performing the project and engineering management activities in a broadly-defined multi-disciplinary project context.

Be responsible for making project and engineering decisions on part of or all project and engineering activities in a broadly-defined multi-disciplinary project context.

Provide technical engineering inputs and direction to a broadly-defined multi-disciplinary project context.

Undertake professional development activities sufficient to maintain and extend competence.

Act as mentor and coach for junior project managers.

S/W Development in the EW field.

QUALIFICATIONS:

B Eng. / BSc Eng.

Project Management qualification

MSc Eng. / Masters in Project Management will be an advantage

TECHNICAL / LEGAL CERITIFICATE / PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATION

Registration with ECSA will be a recommendation

EXPERIENCE:

9 – 12 years applicable experience

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

Extensive relevant experience and knowledge in managing highly complex project(s) with the focus on the following areas:

Project management

Contract Management

Engineering Management

Technology Management

Business Management

International best Practices

Relevant Armscor Practices and Procedures

RSA-Mil-Standards

S/W Development in C++

RF Knowledge

Radar, Radar EW, Comms (RF and SSN), Oprtonics, Information Warfare (Main focus on Cyber Warfare)

Desired Skills:

Critical Thinking

Applying Expertise and Technology

Time Management

Decision Making

