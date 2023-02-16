CNC Toolmaker/ Programmer

Our client in the Manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a CNC Toolmaker/ Programmer.

Requirements:

Qualified Tool Jig and Die Maker or relevant Trade essential to position

Minimum N3.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Die Maintenance / Tooling.

Thorough knowledge of Tooling in Production Environment.

TIG Welding and Conventional Lathe experience, CNC programming, setup, and machining to specification.

Knowledge of Quality Specifications

Minimum 5 years’ experience in CNC set ups and programming – on Milling and Lathe CNC

Responsibilities:

Compile and submit the required Maintenance change-over schedule based on shot count performance, recorded at each Demo to the Foundry Manager daily, schedule replacement moulds as per policy.

Complete Trial Proposal or Engineering Change Request documentation illustrating the required changes.

Record equipment breakdowns by completing a Maintenance Job Card and submitting this to Maintenance Artisan.

Plan Material requirements for machining purposes, ensuring best quality or protocol is maintained.

Liaise with Supervisor, to ensure machining programs are correct, settings accurate and tooling allocation appropriate.

Assist with basic Machine maintenance and/or problem solving as and when required to assist or provide input.

Provide and maintain the foundry with tooling to achieve the production plan.

Plan and schedule work for shift artisans when needed.

Programming on CNC machines, with DXF, VQC or manual programming.

Strictly adhere to the health, safety and Environmental (HSE) policy of the Company.

Other Requirements:

Excellent attendance record and Impeccable disciplinary record.

Ability to read and interpret engineering drawings.

Computer literacy – Excel and Word.

CNC programming, Setups, G- Codes and M-Codes.

Good decision making and problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure.

Willing to work over weekends and to assist on shifts as and when required.

Good Communication Skills with Strong Problem-Solving Skills.

