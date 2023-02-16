CNC Toolmaker/ Programmer

Feb 16, 2023

Our client in the Manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a CNC Toolmaker/ Programmer.
Requirements:

  • Qualified Tool Jig and Die Maker or relevant Trade essential to position
  • Minimum N3.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in Die Maintenance / Tooling.
  • Thorough knowledge of Tooling in Production Environment.
  • TIG Welding and Conventional Lathe experience, CNC programming, setup, and machining to specification.
  • Knowledge of Quality Specifications
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in CNC set ups and programming – on Milling and Lathe CNC

Responsibilities:

  • Compile and submit the required Maintenance change-over schedule based on shot count performance, recorded at each Demo to the Foundry Manager daily, schedule replacement moulds as per policy.
  • Complete Trial Proposal or Engineering Change Request documentation illustrating the required changes.
  • Record equipment breakdowns by completing a Maintenance Job Card and submitting this to Maintenance Artisan.
  • Plan Material requirements for machining purposes, ensuring best quality or protocol is maintained.
  • Liaise with Supervisor, to ensure machining programs are correct, settings accurate and tooling allocation appropriate.
  • Assist with basic Machine maintenance and/or problem solving as and when required to assist or provide input.
  • Provide and maintain the foundry with tooling to achieve the production plan.
  • Plan and schedule work for shift artisans when needed.
  • Programming on CNC machines, with DXF, VQC or manual programming.
  • Strictly adhere to the health, safety and Environmental (HSE) policy of the Company.

Other Requirements:

  • Excellent attendance record and Impeccable disciplinary record.
  • Ability to read and interpret engineering drawings.
  • Computer literacy – Excel and Word.
  • CNC programming, Setups, G- Codes and M-Codes.
  • Good decision making and problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure.
  • Willing to work over weekends and to assist on shifts as and when required.
  • Good Communication Skills with Strong Problem-Solving Skills.

