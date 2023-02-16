Our client in the Manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a CNC Toolmaker/ Programmer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- Qualified Tool Jig and Die Maker or relevant Trade essential to position
- Minimum N3.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in Die Maintenance / Tooling.
- Thorough knowledge of Tooling in Production Environment.
- TIG Welding and Conventional Lathe experience, CNC programming, setup, and machining to specification.
- Knowledge of Quality Specifications
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in CNC set ups and programming – on Milling and Lathe CNC
Responsibilities:
- Compile and submit the required Maintenance change-over schedule based on shot count performance, recorded at each Demo to the Foundry Manager daily, schedule replacement moulds as per policy.
- Complete Trial Proposal or Engineering Change Request documentation illustrating the required changes.
- Record equipment breakdowns by completing a Maintenance Job Card and submitting this to Maintenance Artisan.
- Plan Material requirements for machining purposes, ensuring best quality or protocol is maintained.
- Liaise with Supervisor, to ensure machining programs are correct, settings accurate and tooling allocation appropriate.
- Assist with basic Machine maintenance and/or problem solving as and when required to assist or provide input.
- Provide and maintain the foundry with tooling to achieve the production plan.
- Plan and schedule work for shift artisans when needed.
- Programming on CNC machines, with DXF, VQC or manual programming.
- Strictly adhere to the health, safety and Environmental (HSE) policy of the Company.
Other Requirements:
- Excellent attendance record and Impeccable disciplinary record.
- Ability to read and interpret engineering drawings.
- Computer literacy – Excel and Word.
- CNC programming, Setups, G- Codes and M-Codes.
- Good decision making and problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure.
- Willing to work over weekends and to assist on shifts as and when required.
- Good Communication Skills with Strong Problem-Solving Skills.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- artisan
- cnc
- engineering
- manufacture
- toolmaker
- welding
- mechanical