Data Analyst

Feb 16, 2023

We are looking for motivated individuals to form a fast-paced, ambitious team which will tackle some of the most technical & analytical challenges in the data-driven world
Whats needed :

  • – A degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or equivalent
  • – Knowledge of SQL Server and comfortable writing SQL queries
  • -4+ years’ experience in data analysis or data engineering with large-scale complex datasets
  • – Experience with agile scrum or Kanban and modern CI/CD development practices

– Analytical mindset – problem solving through analytical techniques

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Thembi

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analyst
  • SQL
  • Database

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • bonus and more

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *