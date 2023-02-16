We are looking for motivated individuals to form a fast-paced, ambitious team which will tackle some of the most technical & analytical challenges in the data-driven world
Whats needed :
- – A degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or equivalent
- – Knowledge of SQL Server and comfortable writing SQL queries
- -4+ years’ experience in data analysis or data engineering with large-scale complex datasets
- – Experience with agile scrum or Kanban and modern CI/CD development practices
– Analytical mindset – problem solving through analytical techniques
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Thembi
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- SQL
- Database
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- bonus and more