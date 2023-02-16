Data Analyst – Western Cape

We are looking for motivated individuals to form a fast-paced, ambitious team which will tackle some of the most technical & analytical challenges in the data-driven world

Whats needed :

– A degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or equivalent

– Knowledge of SQL Server and comfortable writing SQL queries

-4+ years’ experience in data analysis or data engineering with large-scale complex datasets

– Experience with agile scrum or Kanban and modern CI/CD development practices

– Analytical mindset – problem solving through analytical techniques

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Thembi

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

SQL

Database

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

bonus and more

