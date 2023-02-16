Datacentrix scoops six HPE partner awards

Datacentrix has received four company awards at the recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Partner Awards 2022, including Overall Partner of the Year, as well as two individual accolades.

Wimpie Jansen van Rensburg, Datacentrix business unit manager: enterprise technology, says: “Datacentrix is extremely proud to announce that, as a business, we received four awards at the HPE Partner Awards 2022, including: Overall Partner of the Year, Service Delivery Partner of the Year, As-a-Service Partner of the Year, and Aruba Partner Deal of the year.

“Our team was further acknowledged with two individual awards, namely Partner Services Sales Ambassador of the Year and Partner Sales Ambassador of the Year,” he adds.

“Datacentrix has enjoyed a long and successful history with HPE and Aruba, marked by our extensive experience and skills in these products and solutions. In addition, we hold the highest level of accreditation as a partner. This includes recognition as a Platinum HPE Partner Ready Solution Provider with competencies in HPE GreenLake Specialisations and Gold HPE Pointnext Services; a Silver HPE Partner Ready Service Provider for HPE GreenLake; and an authorised Aruba Support partner for 2023.”

Celeste Le Grange, country lead South Africa: channel, mid-market and SMB at HPE, says the Partner of the Year award recognises exceptional achievement in all areas of the HPE partnership sphere. “Datacentrix received this award based on revenue, year-on-year-growth, and strategic product revenue contribution, as well as key wins spanning across infrastructure, services and Aruba.

“HPE’s as-a-service business is a strategic imperative for HPE, and part of our journey towards everything as-a-service. This said, our HPE As-a-Service Partner of the Year award recognises a partner who is aligned with our vision and strategic intention for accelerating as-a-service growth.”

Le Grange adds that the HPE Services Delivery Partner of the Year was presented to Datacentrix based on its operational excellence, compliance to HPE procedures, the customer experience, and customer satisfaction. “This particular award is measured based on using customer satisfaction surveys as a key metric.

“For the Aruba Partner Deal of the Year, as this year’s winner, Datacentrix took the award for their displacement of a tough and longstanding competitor to win a large public account. A year in the making, this was the culmination of intense effort, deep product knowledge and valued executive engagement.”

The title of the HPE Partner Sales Ambassador of the Year was awarded based on consistency, the ability to drive revenue delivery, number of deals won and strategic direction for the as-a-service business. In addition, the HPE Partner Services Sales Ambassador of the Year was selected as a key ambassador who drives HPE’s strategic initiatives. This was due to the involvement in renewal business and key business development within the HPE install base, which is of huge importance to the organisation’s continued traction within joint customers, says Le Grange.