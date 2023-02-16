Desktop Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key purpose:

As a Desktop Support Engineer, you’ll provide support to the sales and marketing team. You will be responsible for supporting our Windows 10 and Mac OSX products as well as any software applications we

may need for specific needs of the business. You’ll also work closely with one of our partners to ensure that all machines are up-to-date with security patches and virus protection. In addition, you’ll help keep systems in good working order through regular maintenance schedules, such as system updates or installing new software on servers. In this role, you will liaise regularly with senior members of the company regarding IT issues or upgrades required by other departments within the organization.

Duties and responsibilities:

Provide customer facing support and assistance to end-users

Ensure that all equipment, software, network, and facility requirements are met in a timely manner

Follow and review rules set by the computer service desk on user request

Perform hardware maintenance or OS upgrades as requested

Follow up on any outstanding support issues

Windows Support

MacBook Support

Qualifications and experience:



Minimum of three years of experience working with software, hardware and network components

Three years of experience as a Desktop Support Engineer required

Experience in both Windows and Linux environments preferred

Must have two years of experience in a computer support role with an emphasis on technical

troubleshooting and problem solving

Key purpose:

As a Desktop Support Engineer, you’ll provide support to the sales and marketing team. You will be responsible for supporting our Windows 10 and Mac OSX products as well as any software applications we

may need for specific needs of the business. You’ll also work closely with one of our partners to ensure that all machines are up-to-date with security patches and virus protection. In addition, you’ll help keep systems in good working order through regular maintenance schedules, such as system updates or installing new software on servers. In this role, you will liaise regularly with senior members of the company regarding IT issues or upgrades required by other departments within the organization.

Duties and responsibilities:

Provide customer facing support and assistance to end-users

Ensure that all equipment, software, network, and facility requirements are met in a timely manner

Follow and review rules set by the computer service desk on user request

Perform hardware maintenance or OS upgrades as requested

Follow up on any outstanding support issues

Windows Support

MacBook Support

Qualifications and experience:



Minimum of three years of experience working with software, hardware and network components

Three years of experience as a Desktop Support Engineer required

Experience in both Windows and Linux environments preferred

Must have two years of experience in a computer support role with an emphasis on technical

troubleshooting and problem solving

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of Computer science

Strong Communication skills

Ability to multi-task

Learn more/Apply for this position