Full Stack Developer

Location: Johannesburg hybrid working model

Responsibilities:

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Identify bottlenecks and issues, and devise solutions to address and mitigate these problems

Contribute to all phases of the development life cycle

Follow best practices for coding standards and maintain code integrity

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Collaborate with 3rd parties where required

Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies

Comply with industry best practices and standards

Required Skills:

Various programming languages, databases, API integrations, front-end, app development

Machine Learning experience a plus

Previous ISP experience desirable

Minimum of 7 years experience as a developer

Minimum 3 years in a senior development role

Good communication skills

Good organisation skills

Desired Skills:

APIs

Application Development

Back-End Development

Front-End Development

