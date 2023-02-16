Fullstack Developer

Full Stack Developer
Location: Johannesburg hybrid working model
Responsibilities:
Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code
Troubleshoot and debug applications
Identify bottlenecks and issues, and devise solutions to address and mitigate these problems
Contribute to all phases of the development life cycle
Follow best practices for coding standards and maintain code integrity
Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications
Collaborate with 3rd parties where required
Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
Comply with industry best practices and standards
Required Skills:
Various programming languages, databases, API integrations, front-end, app development
Machine Learning experience a plus
Previous ISP experience desirable
Minimum of 7 years experience as a developer
Minimum 3 years in a senior development role
Good communication skills
Good organisation skills
Desired Skills:
- machine learning
- fullstack development
- API integrations
- front-end development
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric