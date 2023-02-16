Generative AI dominates Twitter influencer discussions

Generative artificial intelligence (Generative AI) has become the latest Internet sensation with the introduction of ChatGPT and has created a rush among tech giants to put generative AI to work across industries.

Against this backdrop, Twitter influencer discussions around “Generative AI” have spiked by 200% month-on month (MoM) in the last 30 days, according to the Social Media Analytics Platform at GlobalData.

Twitter influencer discussions around “Generative AI” surged the most in the first week of February following Google’s’s announcement to invest $300-million in generative AI startup “Anthropic” and launch of its own chatbot AI “Bard”, a step to head off competition from Microsoft.

Discussions continued to swell in the second week of February as Google also experienced blowback, when one inaccurate response from Bard created backlash and saw a significant decline in parent company Alphabet’s shares.

Shreyasee Majumder, social media analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Twitter influencers believe that by creating more complex chatbots for different services like seamless customer support and content production, this new technology will radically transform a range of industries and business methods. Meanwhile, a few influencers also opine that generative AI may have structural flaws amid the failure of Google’s Bard.”

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData’s Social Media Analytics Platform:

Peter Bordes, CEO at Trajectory Acquisition: “The #GenerativeAI revolution has begun and is changing everything. From entertainment media to fashion, architecture, marketing, and more, which will feel the impact first – this tech will give creative superpowers to everybody”

Wilko Wolters, associate partner at IBM iX: “A tipping point for #AI? Adoption levelling off over the past few years, though it has more than doubled since 2017! It’s the #generativeAI models opened to the public last year – like #ChatGPT, which generated a new hype.”

Alex Zhavoronkov, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine: “Generative AI has already transformed biotechnology. Now it will transform medicine as it blurs the boundaries between physicians and scientists.”

Mark van Rijmenam, founder of The Digital Futures Institute: “The education industry can’t afford to ignore #ChatGPT. It’s time to adapt and evolve. #GenerativeAI”

Tom Goodwin, co-founder of All We Have Is Now: “It wasn’t a glitch in Bard. It’s an overwhelming vast structural flaw with Generative AI. There is no “understanding” ANY information they regurgitate Just guesses based on probability. Still don’t quite get why people can’t foresee huge disappointment for years.”