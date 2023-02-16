Junior Frontend Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovate Joburg Digital Tech & Marketing company seeks a talented & ambitious Junior Frontend Developer to join its Remote team. Your core role will be playing a critical part in building and maintaining user-friendly and visually appealing websites and web applications. Collaborating with the Design team you will help ensure seamless implementation of designs and with Backend Developers, assist in ensuring optimal data exchange. You will need 1+ years’ HTML, CSS & JavaScript; familiarity with JavaScript Frameworks – preferably React & Meta-Frameworks – preferably [URL Removed] or Gatsby. You will also need experience with UI Design tools such as Adobe XD, Figma or Sketch.

DUTIES:

Implement designs using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Collaborate with the Design and Backend teams to deliver high-quality solutions.

Ensure optimal performance and cross-browser compatibility.

Stay up to date with the latest front-end technologies and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

1+ Years of – HTML , CSS , JavaScript.

HTML CSS JavaScript. Familiarity with JavaScript Frameworks (Preferably React).

Familiarity with Meta-Frameworks (Preferably [URL Removed] or Gatsby).

Experience with UI Design tools such as Adobe XD, Figma or Sketch.

Must be willing to go the extra mile & work overtime if necessary.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills.

Ability to take initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas.

Positive attitude with good organisational skills.

Effective, objective decision-maker.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Self-driven & motivated.

The ability to work collaboratively as a team player.

Time and priority management.

People Management skills.

Ability to multitask.

Able to balance quality deliveries within tight deadlines.

Flexibility and adaptability.

Can thrive in a fast-paced environment.

