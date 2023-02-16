Junior Software Tester

Market leading company with a key IT & Telematrics component requires the services of Junior Tester

Grade 12/Matric

Minimum 2 years relevant experience

ISTQB Testing Foundation

Microsoft SQL Basic

DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

Min 1 object oriented and 1 scripting language-PowerShell, Bash, Python

Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from requirement

Knowledge and Experience in microservices or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST

Experience with API Testing

Good understanding of a programming language (JavaScript and C#)

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

ISTQB Foundation’

SQL

DevOps

PowerShell

Selenium

JavaScript

C#

