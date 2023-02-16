Junior Software Tester – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 16, 2023

Market leading company with a key IT & Telematrics component requires the services of Junior Tester
  • Grade 12/Matric
  • Minimum 2 years relevant experience
  • ISTQB Testing Foundation
  • Microsoft SQL Basic
  • DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
  • Min 1 object oriented and 1 scripting language-PowerShell, Bash, Python
  • Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from requirement
  • Knowledge and Experience in microservices or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST
  • Experience with API Testing
  • Good understanding of a programming language (JavaScript and C#)

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB Foundation’
  • SQL
  • DevOps
  • PowerShell
  • Selenium
  • JavaScript
  • C#

