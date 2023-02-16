Junior Software Tester – Gauteng Centurion

Market leading company with a key IT & Telematrics component requires the services of Junior Tester
- Grade 12/Matric
- Minimum 2 years relevant experience
- ISTQB Testing Foundation
- Microsoft SQL Basic
- DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
- Min 1 object oriented and 1 scripting language-PowerShell, Bash, Python
- Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from requirement
- Knowledge and Experience in microservices or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST
- Experience with API Testing
- Good understanding of a programming language (JavaScript and C#)
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
