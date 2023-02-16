Mid-Level SQL Server DBA at Sequel Support (Pty) Ltd

Position Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced SQL Server DBA to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing and maintaining our client’s SQL Server databases, ensuring their performance, security, and availability.

The mid-level SQL Server DBA will work closely with other IT professionals to design, implement, and support our client’s database infrastructure. The role requires a high level of technical expertise, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities.

Responsibilities:

Perform database administration tasks, including but not limited to installation, configuration, backup, recovery, monitoring, and tuning of SQL Server databases.

Implement and maintain database security policies and procedures, ensuring data privacy and compliance with relevant regulations.

Develop and maintain database documentation, including data dictionaries, schema diagrams, and system procedures.

Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues, including performance, availability, and data integrity problems.

Perform capacity planning and forecasting, working with other IT teams to ensure database resources meet current and future needs.

Participate in database design and development projects, providing input on best practices, performance optimization, and scalability.

Collaborate with developers and other IT professionals to integrate databases with applications and systems.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices related to database management, security, and performance.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.

3-5 years of experience as a SQL Server DBA.

In-depth knowledge of SQL Server architecture, administration, and performance optimization.

Familiarity with database security, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery techniques.

Experience with T-SQL scripting and stored procedures.

Ability to analyze and troubleshoot complex database-related issues.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Excellent time management and prioritization skills, with the ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously.

Microsoft SQL Server certifications (e.g. MCSA, MCSE) are a plus.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit your resume and cover letter highlighting your qualifications and experience as a SQL Server DBA.

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

TSQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a team of DBAs and developers whose mission is to provide advanced technical skills for the data platform. Our services include database administration, system integration, report writing, development of business intelligence systems and implementing and managing Big Data.

Learn more/Apply for this position